The New York Mets make moves to address early-season injuries and poor performance. Eduardo Nunez and Hunter Strickland are the victims.

The New York Mets have the same issues year after year. Hamstring injuries and poor performance from the bullpen seem to be boxes on a Mets season checklist. The Mets checked them off early in 2020 with Hunter Strickland and Eduardo Nunez, and as a result, they’ve both been removed from the active roster.

Mets roster moves: * Eduardo Núñez to the IL with a left knee contusion * Brian Dozier up from the alternate training site * Daniel Zamora up from the alternate training site * Hunter Strickland has been DFAed — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) July 30, 2020

Nunez didn’t play much before his hamstring injury. He only had two at-bats in two games. He was also used as a defensive replacement and a pinch-runner at times. Nunez got hurt running out an infield single, his only hit on the season, on Sunday. The Mets chose not to move him to the injured list until Thursday.

Nunez will be replaced by Brian Dozier. The reigning World Series champion joined the Mets just a few days before the start of the season. Dozier is a former Gold Glove second baseman and crushes left-handed pitching—a 128 wRC+ in 2019 against lefties. He will be in the lineup for the Mets Thursday night.

Brian Dozier will be in the Mets' lineup tonight, Brodie Van Wagenen said. — Tim Britton (@TimBritton) July 30, 2020

Hunter Strickland has struggled from the get-go for the Mets. He was battered and bruised by the offense in summer camp and that carried over to the season. Strickland gave up three runs in the 10th inning that cost the Mets a game with Atlanta Braves. He also gave up a run in an inning of work against the Boston Red Sox Tuesday night.

Strickland will be replaced by Daniel Zamora. The Mets desperately needed to add another lefty to the bullpen after overworking Justin Wilson early in the season. Zamora will fill that role.