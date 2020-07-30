New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman is on the IL with a torn muscle in his calf, but he’s working hard to return as fast as he can.

The New York Mets received devastating news just days before the season began—Marcus Stroman had a torn muscle in his calf and he was sent to the injured list. There was no telling how long he would be out for, and the Mets had no response to his injury.

In the days since, David Peterson was stellar in his MLB debut and Stroman has worked hard to get back into the rotation. According to general manager Brodie Van Wagenen, Stroman has been throwing bullpens without issue and is set to throw against live batters on Friday.

Marcus Stroman will face hitters tomorrow, BVW said. — Jacob Resnick (@Jacob_Resnick) July 30, 2020

However, this isn’t exactly the great news Mets fans want. Pitching is not the issue for Stroman right now. Running full speed is the main problem. If he can’t do that, he can’t field his position and would become a liability on the field.

It’s encouraging to see Stroman fighting hard to get back on the mound. The Mets are going to need him if they hope to make a playoff run—if they make the playoffs.

Stroman is also in a contract year. This injury is likely going to affect his next deal. The best way to counteract that would be to return to the field as fast as possible and dominate. Even then, it’s likey Stroman’s next contract will be lower than he was expecting due to his injury and COVID-19.

That could be good news for the Mets as an organization. The injury could mean that Stroman accepts a qualifying offer, or it’s possible he could be had on a relatively cheap extension. Either way, the Mets would be locking in a key piece of their rotation for at least 2021.