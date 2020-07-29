New York Mets top prospect Andres Gimenez beats Boston Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi for the first hit in his young career.

It didn’t take long before Andres Gimenez made his mark for the New York Mets. In the first at-bat of his first career start, Gimenez slashed a base hit to left field off Nathan Eovaldi.

Gimenez is a top-100 prospect in baseball and ESNY‘s fifth-ranked Mets prospect. He was a surprise addition to the Mets’ 30-man roster, but he’s made his presence felt.

The Mets have used Gimenez as a pinch-runner and late-inning defensive substitute so far, but Wednesday was his first start. He’s the youngest player on the Mets’ 30-man roster at just 21-years-old.

This is likely the first of many for Gimenez. The Mets can dream of a future infield that features him and Amed Rosario. That’s likely the plan for 2021 and beyond, with Robinson Cano eventually moving to DH.

This is a moment that Gimenez will surely never forget. Here’s to a long career filled with many more firsts for Andres Gimenez.

Later on in the night, Gimenez belted his first career extra-base hit and RBI. His triple with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning scored Robinson Cano.

The Gimenez RBI triple gave the New York Mets a 3-2 lead.

First RBI ✅

First Triple ✅

Andres Gimenez is off on the right foot in his first MLB start. #LGM (via @Mets) pic.twitter.com/ZhNrWDs3sj — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) July 30, 2020