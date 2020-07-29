PORT ST. LUCIE, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Jake Marisnick #16 of the New York Mets poses for a photo during Photo Day at Clover Park on February 20, 2020 in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
(Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

New York Mets outfielder Jake Marisnick heads to the injured list after appearing in just five games this season.

Outfielder Jake Marisnick becomes the first New York Mets player to head to the injured list since the season began, and as a result, the organization has made some moves.

According to Anthony DiComo of mlb.com, Marisnick has suffered a left hamstring strain. It’s still unclear how the setback occurred.

The team thus called up outfielder Ryan Cordell and designated right-handed pitcher Jordan Humphreys for assignment.

Cordell, 28, signed a minor league deal with the Mets in January after spending his last two seasons with the Chicago White Sox organization. He was impressive during spring training but will probably be utilized in the same manner as Marisnick, considering they possess similar skill sets.

Ryan will likely enter games as a late defensive replacement, but his presence on the team may pique the curiosity of fans in terms of hitting.

If and when Marisnick is reactivated from the injured list, it’ll be difficult to imagine Cordell holding onto a roster spot, but it’s not impossible.

The 24-year-old Humphreys was added to the 40-man roster in November in order to be protected from the Rule 5 draft. He’ll now find himself on waivers since the Mets possess no room for him.

Humphreys underwent Tommy John surgery after the 2017 season and missed the entire 2018 campaign. He made just two starts with the Gulf Coast League Mets in 2019.

The former 18th-round draft pick did look promising on multiple occasions, but the Mets are evidently prioritizing others.

NYY

NYM

NYG

NYJ

NYK

BKN

NYR

NYI

NJD

SJU