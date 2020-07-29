Jose Reyes, who hasn’t played since 2018, will hang up his cleats after 16 years in MLB, a tenure that included 12 seasons with the New York Mets.

Former New York Mets shortstop Jose Reyes is calling it quits. The 37-year-old announced his retirement on social media Wednesday afternoon.

Reyes was signed by the Mets as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic in 1999 and made his MLB debut in 2003. He then remained with the team through 2011.

Jose signed a six-year deal with the Miami Marlins in 2011 but was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in November 2012.

In 2015, he was dealt to the Colorado Rockies and then served a second stint with the Mets from 2016-18 after becoming a free agent. He re-entered the free-agent market again in 2018 and hadn’t signed with a team since.

In his post, Reyes thanked the Marlins and Blue Jays organizations but obviously gave special attention to the Mets, with whom he spent the majority of his career.

Reyes underwent a successful career in New York, where he was one of the most exciting shortstops to watch. He finished eighth in National League Rookie of the Year voting in 2003, was a four-time All-Star, finished seventh in National League MVP voting in 2006, and was a Silver Slugger that same year.

He was a model of consistency and took great care of his health especially at the beginning of his career. In 2005, he led the National League in plate appearances and MLB in at-bats. Then in 2008, he led MLB in both categories.

He topped the majors in triples four times, MLB in stolen bases twice, and was the National League batting champion in 2011. Reyes is first in Mets franchise history in both triples and stolen bases.

The Queens legend never won a World Series but appeared in the playoffs twice (both with the Mets), making it as far as the National League Championship Series in 2006. He formed a great infield duo with captain David Wright and will forever be missed by fans of the Mets organization.