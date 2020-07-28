New York Mets’ pitching prospect David Peterson is set to make his MLB debut against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Tuesday night.

The New York Mets were struggling to find a starter for Tuesday night’s game. The original plan was likely for Corey Oswalt to make the start, but after throwing four innings in relief of Rick Porcello Sunday, that was no longer an option. So, the Mets had to make a choice, do they go with a bullpen game or do they trust top prospect David Peterson? They’ve chosen to give Peterson a shot.

ESNY ranked David Peterson as the New York Mets’ ninth-best prospect post the 2020 MLB Draft. Peterson was impressive in spring training. Despite never pitching in triple-A, Peterson looked poised to make his MLB debut at some point in 2020. That time has come.

Peterson will attack the Boston Red Sox in the strike zone. He only walked 2.9 batters per nine in 2019. He can strike people out, 9.5 K/9 in 2019, but his style of pitching is reliant on soft contact. Peterson is a groundball pitcher who excels when he’s throwing his sinker down in the zone and inducing soft contact.

Peterson will rely heavily on his sinker, which one of the best in the minor leaguers. It sits in the low 90s, but he commands it as well as anyone. If he has that working, Peterson should get the Mets infield defense a lot of work.

His primary breaking ball is his slider. The slider has good late bite, and grades out as a plus pitch. Peterson also throws a changeup, but it’s easily his worst pitch. Don’t expect him to throw it much Tuesday night.

If the Mets want Peterson to excel the best thing they can do is put a stout defense behind him. With groundballs likely to be plentiful Tuesday night, the Mets would be best-served starting the likes of Luis Guillorme or Andres Gimenez to improve the defense as much as possible.

This is an audition for Peterson. If things go well on Tuesday, he could be looking at a long-term spot in the Mets rotation. If things go poorly, it could be the last time the Mets use Peterson in this shortened season.