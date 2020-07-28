The offense exploded with three home runs and seven runs scored against the Boston Red Sox to aid Michael Wacha in his New York Mets debut.

When the night started, many predicted this would be an offensive affair. It was Michael Wacha in his New York Mets debut against the Red Sox bullpen. The Red Sox started with Josh Osich, a decision they would come to regret.

It didn’t take long for the Mets’ offense to get going. After a J.D. Davis walk to lead off the second inning, Michael Conforto continued his hot start to the year. The Mets’ right fielder hit a two-run shot deep into the bleachers in right field that Mets reliever Paul Sewald had to retrieve.

Michael Conforto’s swing is a thing of beauty ⚾️⚾️⚾️ #LGM pic.twitter.com/esBpeUvB9a — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) July 28, 2020

An inning after that, Pete Alonso took Jeff Springs deep for another two-run home run. This one a bullet over the green monster.

Don’t blink or you’ll miss this Pete Alonso homer. Screamer over the monstah #LGM pic.twitter.com/3KBWA5wV1Q — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) July 28, 2020

In the fourth inning, it was Dom Smith‘s turn. He took Springs deep to right field, this time a three-run home run.

.@TheRealSmith2_ joins the party and extends our lead to 7️⃣. #LGM pic.twitter.com/TBKs1HsXTn — New York Mets (@Mets) July 28, 2020

The Mets offense put up seven runs in the first four innings, all on home runs. Meanwhile, Michael Wacha was having a fine day on the mound.

Wacha threw five innings, allowed just one run on five hits, one walk, and struck out four. It’s as strong a debut as the Mets could have asked for. If Wacha pitches like this the rest of the season, he could help make up for the loss of Noah Syndergaard and Marcus Stroman.

Wacha was replaced by Chasen Shreve. The former New York Yankee threw two innings and allowed just one run on one hit, a Mitch Moreland home run. Meanwhile, Zack Godley was shutting down the Mets offense. Godley wound up throwing four shutout innings and striking out seven.

Jeurys Familia was tasked with getting the Mets through the eight. It was a 7-2 blowout when he entered the game. A walk, double, groundout, and base hit combined to put two runs on the board for the Red Sox. All of a sudden it’s a game again.

Seth Lugo came in and bailed Familia out, but it was now 7-4 headed to the ninth. The Mets offense was once against shut down, this time by Phillips Valdez. It was up to Lugo to get the Mets’ second win across the finish line.

He did just that. Lugo set the Red Sox down in order to close out the ninth inning and the Mets moved to 2-2 on the year.

Michael Wacha got the win, Josh Osich takes home the loss, and Seth Lugo earns his first save of 2020.

The Mets will take on the Red Sox again Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. SNY has the call.