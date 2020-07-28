David Peterson impressed and the New York Mets offense continued to dominate as they sweep the Matt Hall and the Boston Red Sox.

Monday night, the New York Mets weren’t willing to announce Tuesday’s starter. Tuesday night, Mets top prospect David Peterson earns his first career win.

Peterson was impressive in his MLB debut. He threw 5.2 innings, allowed just two runs, seven hits, two walks, and struck out three. Peterson’s control wasn’t at it’s best, but he had his slider working.

Peterson showed off his quick pitching style, induced ground balls when he needed, and limited the damage against him. With some better outfield defense, and some better umpiring Peterson wouldn’t have allowed a run in his debut. With this performance, he’s likely solidified himself as the Mets’ fifth starter, at least until Marcus Stroman is healthy.

The Mets’ offense backed-up Peterson with a ton of run support. They dominated the Red Sox, who went with a bullpen game for the second straight night. Robinson Cano and Amed Rosario drove in a combined three runs for the Mets in the second inning. J.D. Davis hit his first home run of the year in the fifth inning, a two-run shot.

New York’s bullpen shut the door on any possible Red Sox comeback late. Drew Smith bailed Peterson out of a jam to end the sixth. Justin Wilson and Dellin Betances each threw a scoreless inning.

After the Mets put up three more runs, on the back of Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil RBI doubles in the eighth, the game was out of reach.

Hunter Strickland pitched the ninth inning. He allowed a leadoff double to Kevin Pillar, his second of the night, and he would come around to score on a groundout. That was the last bit of offense the Red Sox were able to muster.

The Mets defeat the Red Sox 8-3. David Peterson gets the win and Matt Hall gets the loss.

The Mets and Red Sox both head to Citi Field for the second of back-to-back two-game series. Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi take the mound Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET and SNY has the call. The game will also be viewable on ESPN+.