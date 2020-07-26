Rick Porcello’s New York Mets debut didn’t go to plan. The ballclub drops its opening series and falls to 1-2. It’s on to Boston.

Sunday night was a nightmare for the New York Mets. Rick Porcello struggled from the opening pitch and allowed two runs in the first inning, but seemed to settle down from there. He reached the third inning with the Mets trailing 2-1.

Porcello and the Mets defense then proceeded to collapse. An error by Jeff McNeil allowed a leadoff runner to reach base. Porcello followed that with a walk and then J.D. Davis misplayed a fly ball in left field which led to two runs. That broke open the dam.

The Braves scored four runs off Porcello in the inning and he was removed before getting an out. Corey Oswalt replaced him and immediately gave up a walk and a two-RBI double. Both runs were charged to Porcello.

When the inning finally came to an end, the Mets trailed 7-1.

Oswalt pitched four innings and gave up five runs. Paul Sewald threw two innings and allowed a pair of runs. Hunter Strickland then pitched a clean ninth inning.

The Mets offense was a story of failed chances. They had runners in scoring position in each of the first four innings but only managed to get one run on the board. They knocked out the Braves starter, Sean Newcomb, in just 3.1 innings. Still, they scored just one run.

This has become a problem for the Mets early in 2020. They’re just 4-for-21 with runners in scoring position through their first three games (.190 batting average).

New York has also just been dealt an injury blow as Eduardo Nunez, who’d come in as a replacement late in the game, suffered an injury beating out an infield hit. He’ll likely come off the roster to make room for the Mets’ starter for Tuesday’s game.

Oswalt was expected to start the game, but that’s not an option after he threw four innings Sunday night. The Mets thus have two choices: they can either pitch a bullpen game on Tuesday or call up a new starting pitcher. David Peterson and Erasmo Ramirez are the most likely for the latter option.

The Mets head to Boston Monday to play a two-game series with the Red Sox. It’s a 7:30 p.m. start time, both ESPN and SNY have the call.