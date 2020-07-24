New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman took to social media to set the record straight on a calf injury that is sending him to the IL.

New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman is addressing his injury in his own way. Stroman, 29, took to Twitter to talk about his health and the calf injury that is sending him to the injured list.

Super minor setback. Not even slightly worried. More time consuming than anything. Threw a 55 pitch bullpen on Monday and felt great. Only feel it when jogging and sprinting. However, must be able to run at full speed when competing. Thank you all for the prayers and well wishes! — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) July 23, 2020

Stroman was placed on the IL on Wednesday with a muscle tear in his calf and is week-to-week. That doesn’t sound pretty but manager Luis Rojas confirmed Stroman won’t need surgery to repair the tear.

To the satisfaction of Mets fans, Stroman doesn’t sound concerned at all. In fact, he’s hopeful. The fact that he said he only feels it when he runs is cause for optimism.

Injuries such as this are scary, but it doesn’t sound like Stroman expects to be sidelined for too long. However, the Mets as a team don’t have a great history when it comes to staying healthy.

The Mets rotation has taken quite the hit now that Stroman is hurt and Noah Syndergaard is out for the year after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March. Rojas confirmed that Steven Matz will now fill the No. 2 role, followed by Rick Porcello.

The Mets are going to need Matz to stay consistent and Porcello and Michael Wacha will have to step up, as well. If they can get back into proper form and be as effective as they were a few years ago, the Mets have nothing to worry about.

Stroman, a Long Island native, joined the Mets last July and posted a 3.77 ERA, 108 ERA+, 1.475 WHIP, 4.15 FIP, 9.1 SO9, and 60 strikeouts while going 4-2 in 11 starts for New York.