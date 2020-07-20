New York Mets superstar first baseman Pete Alonso is planning to be your new favorite YouTuber with an all-access mic’d-up series.

New York Mets star first baseman Pete Alonso told New York Daily News reporter Deesha Thosar that he’s planning to be mic’d up for the 2020 season. This isn’t just for one game or a broadcast here or there, either. Alonso is planning an episodic series that will feature him and other MLB stars and their conversations at first base.

Alonso told Thosar that the series is aimed at giving MLB fans a chance to get to know him better. The sad news is the audio won’t air live. The good news is that Alonso will be working with MLB to put together a season-long episodic product. According to Alonso, this is MLB’s first step towards catching up to other sports leagues.

“I know other sports are being very, very forward-thinking in being mic’d up and having that inside look or having that inside scoop — whether it be on the sidelines, on the field or on the court,” Alonso told Thosar. “It can be really cool if we can be a part of that — the new wave of fan interaction.”

Hopefully, Alonso is right. MLB has lagged behind other sports in their entertainment. While other leagues have evolved to add a level of style and entertainment on top of the game itself, MLB has remained stagnant.

That’s a big part of why MLB has fallen behind the NBA and NFL in ratings. To many fans, it’s simply not as fun to watch the game because personalities aren’t on display.

Alonso’s idea could change that. It could be the first step towards MLB being cool again.