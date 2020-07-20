Three relievers, a starting catcher, a fourth outfielder, and a failed free-agent signing. The New York Mets have some serious injury problems.

The New York Mets are facing major injury question marks as the season opens up. The most prominent issue is Wilson Ramos‘ absence from camp. The Mets haven’t given any reason for the absence and no update no his availability for Opening Day. That’s a huge issue, but it’s not the only one. Five other Mets are either on the IL or are day-to-day with injuries.

Recapping Mets' injury situation: -RPs Brach, Hughes on IL (undisclosed reason) -IF Jed Lowrie on IL (left knee discomfort) -C Wilson Ramos is away from the team (personal issue) -RP Robert Gsellman has right triceps tightness -OF Jake Marisnick has left hamstring tightness — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 20, 2020

Brad Brach and Jared Hughes have been absent from camp since the beginning. It’s possible that the pair of relievers is dealing with COVID-19 and they have asked the team to keep it quiet, as is their right. That’s speculation, but regardless, there is little clarity on either pitcher. Their absence isn’t of huge importance, but it does shrink the Mets’ already weak bullpen depth.

Robert Gsellman is another reliever dealing with an injury. His tricep tightness currently has him day-to-day, but his availability for Opening Day is in doubt.

Without these three relievers, the Mets will likely have to turn to their lackluster depth. Daniel Zamora, Drew Smith, and Hunter Strickland stand out as the most likely replacements. Zamora and Smith combined to allow six runs in 1.2 innings in the Mets two exhibitions games against the New York Yankees. That shows how weak the Mets reliever depth truly is.

Jed Lowrie‘s absence hurts the Mets’ depth considerably. Mets fans haven’t gotten to see Lowrie play after he signed a two-year, $20 million contract prior to the 2019 season. When he’s healthy and at his best, he’s one of the best offensive utility men in baseball. Losing that is incredibly detrimental to their bench.

Jake Marisnick‘s injury isn’t as big a deal as it seems. Marisnick isn’t an offensive threat. Most of his value is derived from his strong centerfield defense. Well, the Mets have a replacement already on the roster.

Ryan Cordell had a strong spring training and has carried that over to summer camp. His speed and defense have been on full display so far and it’s been impressive. If the Mets were stuck with Cordell for a little while, it wouldn’t be the end of the world.

Lastly, Ramos’ absence is a nightmare for the Mets offense. ESNY went into greater depth on that topic early Monday morning.