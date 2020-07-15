As July drags on, the New York Knicks rumor mill turns. There are talks about a “veteran squad” next year and even Jason Kidd as head coach.

The Knicks State of Mind podcast is back to discuss some of the recent rumblings around the New York Knicks. Following a year in which the team filled the roster with veterans on short-term deals, there are rumors that the team could look to go down a similar path next season.

However, Chip Murphy, Matt Castillo, and Danny Small all agree that signing veterans is not necessarily the problem. Signing the wrong veterans is where the Knicks screwed up in the summer of 2019. With veterans like Goran Dragic, Danilo Gallinari, and yes, even Carmelo Anthony on the market this year, there are solid options for Knicks president Leon Rose.

After some roster talk, the gang moves to a more immediate topic—the vacant head coaching position. According to most reports, Tom Thibodeau is still the favorite to land the job, but the chatter around Jason Kidd is still prevalent.

Again, the Knicks State of Mind crew is in agreement on this one. Kidd isn’t a terrible coach, but he definitely doesn’t seem like the right fit for the job. Thibodeau, Kenny Atkinson, and Mike Miller are three guys who should be ahead of Kidd in the running. But outside of Thibodeau, Kidd seems to be the coach with the most noise.

