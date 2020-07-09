The Yankees-Mets Express crew talks the newly-released schedules, some brand new baseball rules, COVID-19 updates, and much more.

Yankees-Mets Express asks the question we’re all wondering…What is this new baseball???https://t.co/BXdo96ngnv — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) July 9, 2020

Leen Amin and Josh Benjamin were excited to discuss MLB’s schedule release for the upcoming abbreviated season. The 2020 season will start off with a bang when the New York Yankees take on the reigning World Series champions, the Washington Nationals, on July 23.

“It’s set up so that the Yankees can theoretically overcome a slow-ish start and then finish strong,” Benjamin noted about the Yankees’ schedule.

With regard to the New York Mets, Amin admitted their schedule isn’t the easiest and that they can’t afford to drop games to teams like the Baltimore Orioles and Miami Marlins.

The two also mentioned the names of players who have recently been diagnosed with COVID-19 such as DJ LeMahieu, Luis Cessa, and Freddie Freeman.

With regard to Giancarlo Stanton’s health, Amin is surprised that he’s had all this time to heal but still isn’t ready to play the field. She mentions the implications this will have on the rest of the team.

“This likely means that [Miguel] Andujar is going to be benched a lot because [Stanton] is taking the DH spot from him.”

Benjamin was initially surprised to hear that Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes has been taking ground balls at first base but noted that he’s entering a contract year and should show that he’s versatile enough in the field for teams to be incentivized to sign him, especially since he’s 34 years old and very injury-prone.

The two wrapped things up by talking about a depleted Brooklyn Nets squad that has been hit harder by COVID-19 than any other team.

Benjamin said the Nets will be putting out an “unrecognizable team” in Orlando. Amin thinks Caris LeVert will shine but that the team will be humiliated by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Yankees-Mets Express is available on all platforms. Listen and share your thoughts and opinions on the episode and what you think of the Mets’ and Yankees’ schedules.