The Yankees Bleacher Creatures podcast delves into just how valuable Gerrit Cole is going to be with the New York Yankees.

A couple of intersquad games down and it’s finally feeling like baseball season in the Bronx! For episode 62 of ESNY’s Yankees Bleacher Creatures podcast, James Kelly and Allison Case took time to chat a little bit more about the impact Gerrit Cole is going to have on the New York Yankees this year.

Inking a record deal in December, new father Gerrit Cole took the mound to face some of the second-string Yankees. During his five innings of work, he allowed one hit and one run, a home run off the bat of Miguel Andujar. However, it is his attitude at pitching in the Bronx that is the most impressive.

ESNY’s @YankeeCreatures are talking Gerrit Cole’s intensity on the mound. It was a practice game and the dude was treating it like Game 7 of the World Series. We love it pic.twitter.com/XMO2zDiJcE — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) July 9, 2020

Not only is Cole going to be bonafide ace, according to James, but his willingness to consistently improve and bring an incredible attitude to his position in the Bronx is also inspiring, says Allison.

But Gerrit Cole isn’t the only topic for this week’s Yankees Bleacher Creature podcast. While Masahiro Tanaka was a victim of an unfortunate striking blow from Giancarlo Stanton‘s bat, DJ LeMahieu and teammate Luis Cessa both tested positive for COVID-19.

However, nobody should be concerned about these two, says James and Allison.

And what about the return to the field for CC Sabathia? The retired lefty looks phenomenal but could he really be ready to play another season, even just at 60 games? James and Allison discuss this possibility as well, even though it’s more of a dream than an actual possibility.

While baseball isn’t officially back, there are still so many highlights to discuss when it comes to performances on the field. In fact, once July 23 rolls around, there will be even more to talk about.

