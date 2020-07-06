DJ LeMahieu and Luis Cessa are two big-name New York Yankees who tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend.

As spring training 2.0 continues across the country in preparation for the shortened season starting on July 24, two New York Yankees—DJ LeMahieu and Luis Cessa—have tested positive for the coronavirus. Aaron Boone relayed the information during the Fourth of July weekend, stating that LeMahieu has been asymptomatic, while Cessa has only experienced mild symptoms.

The Yankees experienced a flurry of COVID-19 cases during the beginning of the pandemic, when the team’s minor league camp had two players test positive in March, forcing the closure of the training complex in Tampa.

Scary as it is, the trajectory of the virus across the country is worse than back in March, so the Yanks may be extremely cautious with LeMahieu and Cessa with the season approaching.

Both players are surefire locks to be on the Opening Day roster for the Yankees after strong 2019 seasons. LeMahieu took over the starting spot at second base last season, garnering some MVP consideration after batting .327 in his first full season outside the hitter-friendly Coors Field. Cessa was a reliable piece of New York’s bullpen, charting 81 innings en route to a 4.11 ERA.

The positive case developments are surely alarming, but the two players have already begun to self-quarantine, hopefully dodging the spread of the virus to their fellow teammates.

The MLB season is almost upon us and the Yanks would love to have their starting second baseman and a reliable reliever healthy. Until then, however, the team must wait for the duo to fully return healthy before safely transitioning them back into the clubhouse.