Jacob deGrom and Yoenis Cespedes stole the show while Seth Lugo and Hunter Strickland got burned in the New York Mets’ first streamed sim game.

The New York Mets streamed their first simulated intrasquad game Thursday afternoon. The game featured the orange team, headlined by Jacob deGrom and most of the likely Opening Day lineup, versus the blue team, which featured Seth Lugo and Jed Lowrie.

The game got off to a bang. Lowrie led off the matchup with a double to deep left-center. Nobody else would get on base against deGrom the rest of the afternoon. Despite that, a groundout and a wild pitch led to a run, giving the blue team an early lead.

Jeff McNeil started things off for the orange team with an infield single. He would come around to score when Yoenis Cespedes blasted a two-run shot to left field. Pete Alonso followed with a double to deep left field, but would be left stranded. It was 2-1 orange after one.

Yoenis Cespedes takes Seth Lugo deep, followed by a double from Pete Alonso. 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/cbHTCELN6a — SNY (@SNYtv) July 9, 2020

The orange team stayed hot in the bottom of the second, this time against Hunter Strickland. The new Mets reliever was the victim of some poor pitching and defense.

The inning got off to an inauspicious start when Strickland grazed Jake Marisnick with a pitch. He would come around to score when Luis Guillorme hit a sinking line drive that turned into a triple. Guillorme would come around to score just one batter later when Andres Gimenez dumped a base hit into left field.

The Mets called the second inning to an end after Gimenez’s at-bat, and that was it for Strickland. He allowed two runs on two hits and retired just one batter.

After three innings from deGrom, Edwin Diaz closed things out for the orange team. He walked Lowrie to start the inning, but it was mostly smooth sailing from there. A swinging bunt put a second runner on board, but nobody came around to score.

The final score was 4-1 in favor of the orange team. deGrom earned the win, Lugo earned the loss, and Diaz was awarded the save.