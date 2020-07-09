The 1986 New York Mets are one of the best teams in MLB history, and now their story will be told. From the “bad guys” image to game six.

Thursday morning, ESPN announced that the 1986 New York Mets would get their own 30 for 30 miniseries. It will be produced by Jimmy Kimmel, Cousin Sal, Scott Lonker, Jordana Hochman, and Nick Trotta with Nick Davis directing the miniseries.

The multi-episode show will feature never-before-seen footage of the team. The big question is how much of the off-the-field stuff will be shown or talked about. It’s no secret that the ’86 Mets were partiers. Drugs, alcohol, sex, you name it and the ’86 Mets were into it.

It was that wild style that earned them the nickname “The Bad Guys.” It was a major part of their identity, but it’s certainly not family-friendly content. So, it’ll be interesting to see how deep ESPN dives into the dark side of the team.

Of course, the series will likely have a section on the play that changed everything. There may not be a more famous play in Major League Baseball history then Mookie Wilson‘s grounder rolling between Bill Buckner’s legs. However, that specific aspect of the team has been covered to death.

There’s so much to talk about with the 1986 Mets. It’ll be up to Davis and ESPN Films to figure out what they can and can’t cover. However, if they want the real story of the team, they’ll likely have to go to places that aren’t appropriate for the usual ESPN audience. Will they be willing to take that dive, or will they trap themselves in the nostalgia and legend of the 1986 World Series?