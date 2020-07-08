According to a report, the New York Knicks will interview Bulls assistant Chris Fleming on Thursday as part of the ongoing coaching search.

With a crowded head coach candidate list, the New York Knicks continue to interview potential hires, with Bulls assistant Chris Fleming expected to be interviewed on July 9, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Fleming will join several other candidates in this stage of team president Leon Rose‘s meticulous coaching search, which is expected to culminate sometime this month

Fleming has put in his dues as a coach all around the globe. He coached in Germany for the better part of the 2000s with the Artland Dragons based in Quakenbrück and Brose Baskets in Bamberg. From there, he was named head coach of the German national team up until September 2017, when he chose to solely focus on his assistant coach duties in the NBA.

Fleming began his NBA coaching career in Denver, serving as an assistant under first-year Nuggets coach Mike Malone, before spending three seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, prompting his departure from coaching in Germany. Following the 2018-19 season, Bulls head coach Jim Boylen lured the esteemed assistant away from his longest-tenured NBA position to join the Bulls coaching staff.

The team is looking for stability, and the process starts at head coach. Rose is taking his time to ensure a better future for the franchise. Maybe adding a guy with experience in Europe and the NBA would be the right choice?