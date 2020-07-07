The always upbeat Pete Alonso is thrilled to have the opportunity to bring some joy to New York Mets fans during these difficult times.

It’s almost impossible to hate Pete Alonso. The young first baseman exudes positive energy wherever you find him. With the 2020 MLB season returning later this month, the face of the New York Mets is excited to give fans something to smile about.

Pete Alonso is most excited to bring some joy to people through baseball: "Right now as a whole people need something to lean on, to help cope. I'm really excited that we're gonna be able to put smiles on some fans' faces" pic.twitter.com/kW2QgFmhXS — SNY (@SNYtv) July 7, 2020

“For me, I know that every single New York Met fan is going to be watching at home,” Alonso told reporters on a Zoom call on Tuesday. “… I’m just so excited because every time (Jacob deGrom) goes out there and strikes out the side or (Michael Conforto), (J.D. Davis), or (Brandon Nimmo) makes a diving play or every time (Yoenis Cespedes) hits a go-ahead home run, that’s going to make so many people happy.

“Right now as a whole people need something to lean on, to help cope. I’m really excited that we’re gonna be able to put smiles on some fans’ faces and just play the game we love.”

Again, how can anyone dislike this guy? After breaking the rookie home run record in 2019, Alonso cemented himself as one of the brightest young stars in baseball. His 53 home runs, 120 RBIs, and .941 OPS weren’t enough to propel the Mets to a postseason berth.

However, during this shortened 60-game season, the Mets have a legitimate chance at making a run at the World Series. They have the best pitcher in baseball in Jacob deGrom and a lineup filled with talented bats.

And of course, the bright-eyed and bushy-tailed first baseman made sure to ask the reporters interviewing him how they felt about the return of baseball.