Steve Cohen, Jeff Wilpon, Fred Wilpon
Early indications are that the opening round of bids to purchase the New York Mets are coming in low. That’s great news for Steve Cohen.

According to Charles Gasparino of Fox Business, the first round of bids is looking weak. Not a single bidder seems to be approaching the Wilpons asking price of $2 billion for the New York Mets.

Gasparino notes that Steve Cohen isn’t likely to join in the first round of bidding, though he does say Cohen remains interested.

It has long been reported that Cohen doesn’t plan on jumping back into the fray, but would rather play this cautiously and wait until he sees who the bidders are and what they’re bidding.

The biggest condition, however, was that nobody reached the Wilpons valuation. That way they’d have no choice but to listen to an offer form Cohen. It seems that’s the way the bidding is headed.

It’s not out of the realm of possibility that someone increases their offer to get a deal done, but it seems unlikely right now. The bidders are well aware that the Wilpons have to sell due to their financial situation. That means they can afford to low ball them as bidding starts.

According to Thorton McEnery of the New York Post, the bidders have been told that Cohen isn’t involved in the bidding process at this time. That likely emboldened the bidders to low ball the Wilpons. However, that’s opened a door for one of the most shrewd businessmen in the country.

Don’t be shocked if Cohen swoops in to purchase the team once the Wilpons get fed up with low ball offers.

