After months of will he won’t he, Steve Cohen is back with a vengeance. The billionaire is launching another attempt to buy the New York Mets.

Thornton McEnery of the New York Post is reporting that Steve Cohen is back. The once future New York Mets owner is expected to place another bid for team this week. That likely means he will be bidding in time for the July 9 deadline, which Cohen previously wasn’t expected to meet.

It’s not yet known what Cohen’s bid will look like. His original bid was $2.6 billion without SNY and with a five-year control window. It’s likely that any new bid will include SNY and immediate control for Cohen. It’s also very likely the bids come well under his previous $2.6 billion number, though still at or over $2 billion.

It’s incredibly hard to see anyone but Cohen purchasing the Mets at this point. Cohen is the wealthiest known bidder with a net worth of $14.1 billion. That would make him the wealthiest owner in MLB and the second richest sports owner in America—only Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is wealthier.

The most obvious reason Cohen is the likeliest new owner is the other bidders. Despite previous reports, none of the bidders are coming close to the Wilpons $2 billion valuation. Cohen would have no issue hitting or topping that number if he chooses.

Cohen is a lifelong Mets fan and badly wants to own the team. That much has been clear for months; now it seems like he’ll finally get his wish. That is unless the Wilpons are too stubborn to deal with Cohen again.