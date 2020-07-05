With connections to president of basketball operations Leon Rose, Phoneix Suns guard Devin Booker is on the New York Knicks’ radar.

The New York Knicks and Leon Rose may position themselves to trade for the next disgruntled star in the NBA. Adding William Wesley (aka “Worldwide Wes”) to the front office only adds fuel to that fire.

If this comes to fruition, per Marc Berman of the New York Post, one name to keep an eye out for is the Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker.

Berman writes, “Booker and Towns were Rose clients who played at Kentucky, which means Knicks adviser William Wesley is close to each. Rose has done well with Kentucky standouts because of Wesley.”

Booker, 23, averaged over 26 points per game on 48% shooting from the floor and 38% shooting from the three-point line, on his way to his first All-Star selection. The nay-sayers point to the Suns’ lack of success on the court as part of a narrative that Booker’s stats are empty and do not lead to wins.

However, given the Suns’ lack of stability in multiple areas of their organization, it’s hard to foist all the blame onto Booker. Since being drafted in 2015-2016, Booker has played for four different coaches, including current head coach Monty Williams. As a result, it would be hard to blame the young star for looking elsewhere. And given Booker’s relationship and admiration for Rose, he could already be plotting his escape.

“I think he’ll do unbelievable,’’ Booker said of Rose. “One of the most genuine guys I know. One of the most honest guys I know. So I’m happy for him in his new position. I think the Knicks are in really good hands.’’

During his interview with MSG’s Mike Breen, Rose stated that the Knicks would be in play in all facets of team building including the draft, free agency, and trades. Bringing Booker to New York would represent a massive swing for the fences which could vault the Knicks back into relevancy. It’s the type of swing that Rose has been preparing for his entire professional career.