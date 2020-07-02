Alex Trataros returns to Hoops Addicts Anonymous to discuss the Knicks and Nets before ranking the top reclamation projects in the NBA.

The 25th episode of the Hoops Addicts Anonymous podcast opens with a discussion regarding Allonzo Trier’s recent exit from the New York Knicks.

Both Alex Trataros and Geoff Campbell, admitted Trier supporters, feel like the second-year pro didn’t get a fair shake and that his obvious offensive talent will eventually find a new home in the NBA. However, co-host Chip Murphy probably offers the most salient point when discussing Trier’s lack of success with the Knicks and polarizing support amongst fans.

“If Trier competed harder defensively, Knicks fans would have more respect for him. … I don’t dislike Trier as much as other Knicks fans, but I’m a Dotson guy, and there’s no way they’re gonna bring back Dotson and Trier.”

Murphy also states that with a potential hire of Tom Thibodeau as head coach, Dotson, as a defensive-minded wing would fit better on the team going forward.

After discussing some Brooklyn Nets topics, the trio transitions to their lists of the top five reclamation projects in the NBA. Parameters included players from only the, 2015, 2016, and 2017 draft classes. Trataros batted leadoff and starts his list with Chicago Bulls forward Denzel Valentine.

“I think his time in Chicago has been lackluster because of form-fit and I think Jim Boylen hasn’t done him any favors as well. … I would like to see him go off to like, I think about trade scenarios, maybe like Phoenix. I know they have Devin Booker, but somebody who can come off the bench and actually space.”

Moving further up the lists, after players like Thon Maker, Zach Collins, and Dennis Smith Jr. are discussed, Murphy selected Sacramento Kings big Harry Giles at his No. 2 spot. Giles, of course, is a former Duke Blue Devil and highly-recruited high school prospect.

“I was looking him up and I found an interview that Tatum did with Bill Simmons a couple of years ago when he said that, the only player that he played against in high school that he felt was better than him was Harry Giles,” Murphy said. “…He moves well without the ball, he’s a very underrated passer.”

At the top of Campbell’s list is the fourth-overall pick from the 2017 draft, Josh Jackson. Jackson, a 6-foot-8 forward, has underwhelmed during his career, but a recent stint in the G League, as well as improved shooting, has Campbell willing to bet on the former Kansas Jayhawk.

“He only played in 18 games this year,” Campbell exlains. “…but as Alex said, the G League helped him…this dude before the shutdown, in 10 games, was putting up about 5.3 attempts per game. He was getting up to 36% from three…averaging a steal per game…he is now becoming confident and knowledgeable of his role in the NBA.”

Another jammed packed and successful episode for the HAA guys. Next up will be a discussion regarding the Utah Jazz as Chip and Geoff continue their A-Z NBA series.