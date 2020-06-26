Alex Trataros joined the Hoops Addicts Anonymous podcast to discuss the best prospects in the 2020 NBA Draft and a 2015 re-draft.

The 2020 NBA Draft won’t commence until October, but that won’t stop the Hoops Addicts Anonymous guys from projecting this year’s best prospects.

In a jammed packed episode, Hoops Habit’s Alex Trataros joined HAA to offer his two cents on the best talents available as well as discuss a 2015 redraft.

Early on, co-host Geoff Campbell touted 22-year-old sophomore and National College Player of the Year Obi Toppin as his sixth-highest-rated prospect. Campbell pointed out Toppin’s offensive prowess and impressive shooting from the three-point line. And while he acknowledged his limitations on defense, Campbell was quick to state that he can improve given time.

“That is too high for me,” Trataros responded, “… Watching highlights of him, just watching him in the block, it’s tough. He’s not in position, he does get bullied around. …Defensively, it’s just concerning.”

Co-host Chip Murphy echoed the same sentiments.

“I think Kevin O’Connor has the best draft comparison of all-time about Obi Toppin when he says he’s Amar’e Stoudemire on offense and Jahlil Okafor on defense,” Murphy said.

The trio later transitioned to a redraft for the 2015 NBA Draft. All parties agreed Karl Anthony-Towns and Devin Booker deserved the top two spots, respectively. However, there was disagreement at the No. 3 spot.

Murphy selected former Knick Kristaps Porzingis.

“Unfortunately at three, I did everything I could not to take this guy. I picked Kristaps Porzingis.”

After Campbell revealed he had Montrezl Harrell and Myles Turner ahead of Porzingis, Chip reluctantly defended his pick.

“He’s consistently good…played at an All-Star level.”

Alex also supported Porzingis at the third spot.

“Averaged 19.2 points…9.5 rebounds…he’s close to being a double-double machine…he gets you two blocks at least. I think three is the most appropriate spot for him.”

Overall, it was a great conversation during what was the longest, but also probably the most entertaining, episode of the Hoops Addicts Anonymous podcast.