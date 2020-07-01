Although he fumbled a deal back in February, Steve Cohen is still interested in buying the New York Mets from the Wilpons.

According to freelance journalist Laura Goldman, Steve Cohen will make another, less aggressive bid for the New York Mets. The hedge fund manager has been tied to the sale of the franchise since Fred Wilpon offered up his majority share to the right suitor.

Along with Cohen, the husband and wife tandem of Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are also making a play for the team. Add in New Jersey Devils and 76ers owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer, among others. The Mets and Cohen previously had a deal in place, but it soon fell apart, leading to the influx of potential suitors. Now, with the race as tight as ever, Cohen has revamped his bid.

The details haven’t been ironed out yet, but according to Goldman, the bid will be less of an affirmative strike and more of a calculated approach than his previous efforts to buy the team. Cohen’s $13.7 billion net worth will allow for much more wiggle room when comparing his previous bid to his current, to-be-determined bid.

Still, with the amount of money he has at his disposal, it may be a long road ahead in order for Cohen to secure the sale. Right now, Harris and Blitzer appear to be the frontrunners to nab the franchise from the Wilpon family. A-Rod and J-Lo are closing in on the sports franchise owners, but Cohen still will not bow out of the race.