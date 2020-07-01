The Yankees-Mets Express crew talks about who stands out in the player pool, plus COVID-19’s lingering presence and what it means for sports.

Yankees-Mets Express is back to talk about the player pools and what COVID-19’s lingering presence means for baseball. https://t.co/yN4Lu9gPZ6 — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) June 30, 2020

Major League Baseball is back, and nobody is more excited than Josh Benjamin and Leen Amin of Yankees-Mets Express. The dynamic duo was quick to point out that though exciting, it’s hard to not also have the lingering thoughts of COVID-19 in the back of one’s mind.

However, concerns aside, Benjamin cited NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s recent words as a reason to press on during a conversation about the MLB’s health and safety measures.

“Because so many people are prideful and not wearing masks,” Benjamin said, “There is going to come a point where a state, organization, anybody will have to say, ‘Starting on this date, we are going to try and live normally again. We have done everything we can. Here is how we can be smart about it. Good luck.'”

“Thinking that we won’t go back to normal life again until COVID-19 is just completely gone and not in the country anymore is naive,” Amin added, further citing people unwilling to wear masks. “It’s definitely still going to be here and we’re just going to have to learn how to live with it.”

Shifting to happier news, both praised MLB’s universal DH rule for 2020 and perhaps beyond, simply saying “it’s time” for it to become the norm. In terms of the baserunner on second base in extra innings, however, Amin described it as a “we’ll see” aspect.

Additionally, the two argued about the New York Yankees and New York Mets player pools. Amin went so far as to say Tyler Wade “stinks at baseball” and was just “a valuable pinch-runner,” and Benjamin claimed his partner was “alone on an island with that thought.”

Yankees-Mets Express is available on all platforms. Listen and share your thoughts and opinions on the episode and what the implications of the COVID-19 resurgence will be for sports.