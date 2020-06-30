Bettors are confident in the Yankees and Mets as the 2020 MLB season approaches. The New York baseball teams face high expectations.

Talk to a New York Yankees fan. He’ll tell you that it’s championship or bust this year. Chat with a New York Mets fan and you’ll hear about how this is finally the year they get over the hump. Either way, both fanbases are confident that there’s going to be a World Series parade in New York (perhaps a socially-distanced parade).

It turns out that MLB bettors are also confident in the Yanks and Mets. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Yankees and Mets are leading World Series futures bets by handle and total bets.

Yankees Add Gerrit Cole

The reason the Yankees top both lists is simple—Gerrit Cole. New York has been knocking on the door over the last few years, but they haven’t had an elite ace to put them over the top. Cole is all that and more.

After signing a nine-year mega-contract, it looks like the Yankees finally have all the pieces in place. The Bronx Bombers are seeking their 29th World Series and although this shortened season will leave little margin for error, there are almost no holes in this Yankees roster.

Mets Still Have Jacob deGrom

The Yankees may have landed an ace in the offseason, but the Mets already had theirs locked up. Jacob deGrom is the two-time reigning National League Cy Young winner and he’s well-deserving of the title of “best pitcher in baseball.” So long as he can stay healthy, he should keep the Mets in a playoff race.

If the Mets make the postseason, they have a very strong starting staff that is capable of making a deep run into the postseason. Not to mention, the universal DH rule is going to be a huge boost for the Mets. They have more hitters than positions and a few guys—like Yoenis Cespedes and Jed Lowrie—who might benefit from the “half-day” off that the DH can give players.

How would fans react to the Mets winning their first World Series since 1986? We may find out soon enough.