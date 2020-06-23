Seton Hall guard Myles Powell is meeting with teams, including the New York Knicks, in the leadup to the 2020 NBA Draft.

Don’t look now, but the New York Knicks might have their sights set on a hometown talent. Seton Hall graduate and Trenton, NJ native Myles Powell is meeting with teams in preparation for the 2020 NBA Draft and the Knicks are reportedly one of the teams he’s met with so far.

.@SetonHallMBB G @Myles_MBP_23 has done 10-12 NBA Zoom interviews including one with the Knicks, who have 2 1st and 1 2nd-round pick pic.twitter.com/gsLLRuuwiM — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) June 24, 2020

Obviously, the Knicks aren’t looking at Powell for either of their first-round picks, but they definitely could give the combo guard a look in the second round or as an undrafted free agent. Powell is projected to go undrafted according to most mock drafts, but there is a ton of time between now and draft night. Plenty can change before Oct. 16.

The Knicks could acquire a late second-rounder and take a chance on the hometown product if they are high on Powell. They currently own the No. 38 pick, which would likely be a reach for the Seton Hall product.

Powell will go down as one of the best players to ever play for the Pirates. He’s a three-level scorer who was asked to carry the load for Seton Hall offensively and he rarely disappointed. The 22-year-old capped off his career with tons of accolades — Big East Player of the Year, two first-team Big East honors, consensus first-team All-American, and the Jerry West Award, which is given to the best shooting guard in the country.

But therein lies the question with Powell. Is he a shooting guard or a point guard? He probably fits more in the middle as a “combo guard” right now, but any team that drafts Powell would like to have him as an option at point guard.