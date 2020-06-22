Jason Kidd will reportedly interview for the open New York Knicks head coaching job. The former Knick is an assistant coach for the Lakers.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the New York Knicks were recently given permission by the Los Angeles Lakers to interview Jason Kidd. The current Lakers assistant is the 11th known candidate who will interview.

Kidd played for the Knicks during his final season in the NBA. Following his retirement, he immediately joined the coaching ranks, taking over as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. A fallout with Nets management meant Kidd was leaving Brooklyn for the Milwaukee Bucks after just one season.

After a few seasons of mediocrity, Kidd was fired in the middle of the 2017-18 season. Following his firing and the hiring of Mike Budenholzer, the Bucks have become a legitimate title contender, due in large part to the emergence of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

After taking a year off, Kidd signed up as an assistant for Frank Vogel and the Lakers this season. It’s no surprise that Kidd is interested in becoming a head coach again.

Does he make sense for the Knicks? It’s too early to tell. Tom Thibodeau is still the early favorite to land the gig, but again, there are 11 candidates for this job. Nothing is set in stone.

Credit to team president Leon Rose and the front office for conducting a wide-ranging search. With most other teams taking part in the NBA’s restart, the Knicks have the benefit of time on their side.

