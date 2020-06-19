The Dallas Mavericks are letting long-time assistant Jamahl Mosley interview for the open New York Knicks head coaching job.

The vacant New York Knicks head coaching job has added another candidate to the long list of interviewees. Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Jamahl Mosley has been given permission by the playoff-bound Mavs to interview for the Knicks gig, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Mosley is in his sixth year as an assistant coach under Rick Carlisle in Dallas and has been well regarded across the league. Prior to his tenure with the Mavs, Mosley spent four seasons with the Cavaliers in the same position and was also a candidate for the Cavs’ head coach position in the 2019 offseason.

The Knicks have entertained a bunch of possible coaching options in recent weeks. Originally a confined race between favorite Tom Thibodeau, Kenny Atkinson, Mike Woodson and interim coach Mike Miller, team president Leon Rose has added a plethora of new names to the list. Among those names include Mosley, former Knick players Ime Udoka (for eight games) and Jason Kidd, Spurs assistants Becky Hammon and Will Hardy, and Magic assistant Pat Delany.

Rose may have taken on more than he can handle in his first offseason calling the shots, but it’s a calculated risk for the Knicks, who are in no rush to make its decision. The Knicks have been poor both off the court and on the court since their last playoff appearance in 2013, so a franchise-altering hire could be in store.

The franchise has gone through a multitude of head coaches since its last playoff appearance and hasn’t had some sense of prolonged stability since Jeff Van Gundy in the late-90s. This head coaching hire is a big one, and with no shortage of options, Rose and the Knicks would be wise to take their time and evaluate each candidate to the fullest capacity.