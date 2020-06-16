MLB’s fans have spoken. The New York Mets and SNY have the best broadcast team in baseball. All hail Gary, Keith, and Ron.

The Athletic ran a fan survey to find the best broadcast team in MLB. Over 6,200 fans voted in the survey. Fans were asked to rank their local broadcast team on a scale of 1-5, which included play-by-play, color commentary, field reporting, pre and post-game shows, and technical quality. The Athletic tallied the results and the New York Mets‘ broadcast team was named the best in the majors.

Gary Cohen earned a 4.96 out of 5 from fans for his play-by-play work, a score that made him the best play-by-play man in baseball. The next closest were Duane Kuiper and Jon Miller from the San Francisco Giants, who earned a 4.94. No other play-by-play announcers topped 4.85.

Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling earned a 4.90 for their work as color commentators. Unsurprisingly, that made them the best in baseball in those regards. The next closest was Mike Krukow from the Giants, who earned a 4.88. No other team topped 4.75

Steve Gelbs earned a 4.42, a score that made him the third-best on-field reporter in baseball. Julia Morales of the Houston Astros beat him out with a score of 4.66. Alanna Rizzo of the Los Angeles Dodgers did the same by notching a 4.52 score.

Gary Apple and Todd Zeile earned a 4.01 for their work on the Mets’ pre and post-game shows, good enough for third in the rankings. The Giants’ post-game team earned a 4.17 grade to top the list, followed by the New York Yankees, who earned a 4.03.

Lastly, the Mets’ production team earned a 4.63, good enough for second in baseball. Only the Dodgers’ production team earned a better grade — 4.65.

The Mets’ overall grade of 4.91 sits atop MLB. The Giants were a close second at 4.88, but nobody else topped 4.75. It’s clear Mets fans appreciate their world-class broadcast squad.

Being a Mets fan can be hard, but having a top-notch broadcast team helps ease that pain on a daily basis.