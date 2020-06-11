At one point in time, Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard thought he was bound for the New York Knicks.

“I thought I was headed there a few years ago; I was hearing trade rumors. The Garden is my favorite place to play,” Lillard said.

That’s it. Lillard is just another star player who loves to play in MSG, which if we’re being honest, every star loves the bright lights of The Mecca. How serious were those trade talks? We’ll likely never know for sure.

Now that we are passed that bit of news, Lillard talks about more important things like social justice issues and the response to the murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis Police Department. Lillard said that the killing of Floyd didn’t necessarily expose racism more than similar incidents, but he believes Black people “reached that breaking point.”

In addition to his thoughtful remarks on social justice issues, Lillard talked about his concerns with going to Walt Disney World to take part in the NBA’s 22-team restart. He wholeheartedly believes his Blazers can snag the eight-seed and take down LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, but the threat of coronavirus is still in the back of his mind.

“As a competitor, I’m happy we will get an opportunity to continue and try to make a run in the playoffs,” Lillard said. “I am a little concerned about the risk we’re taking dealing with the virus, but the NBA will take all precautions into consideration to keep us safe. I think the plan going forward is fair.”