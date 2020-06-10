Former New York Knicks guard Raymond Felton favors Mike Woodson in the team’s impending search for a new coach.

Knicks Fan TV recently invited former New York Knicks guard Raymond Felton to the show, where he had some interesting insight on two of the team’s top coaching candidates.

Former Knicks head coach Mike Woodson has been rumored to be in consideration for the job. Felton was a part of the 2013 Eastern Conference semi-finalist Knicks team that Woodson coached. The organization finished that regular season with a 54-28 record, its best since the 1996-97 campaign when the squad played under Jeff Van Gundy.

“[Woodson] was a coach that understood. He gave us the freedom but at the same time, he let us know he was in charge,” Felton said. “[There were] times where we had battles, at times we had our disagreements as players and coaches, but at the end of the day, we respected each other.”

If the former Knick were to have it his way, he would select Woodson to take the reigns in New York.

“He’s like a coach, a father figure, all of the above for me,” he said.

Former Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson, another candidate, worked with Felton while he was an assistant with the Knicks in 2010. All in all, Felton believes the developmental coach was a tough one.

“He’s one of those people who will get in front of you and he’ll try to guard you and he’ll run through the plays just as hard as the players,” Felton said. “He would get on the floor and show you how to do it if he didn’t like it.”

Other candidates include Tom Thibodeau and Mike Miller. The latter served as the Knicks interim head coach this past season after New York fired David Fizdale in December.