Matt Harvey’s decision to pitch in the 2015 postseason was costly, but he has no regrets about that choice.

Just over 10 years ago, the New York Mets drafted Matt Harvey in the 2010 MLB Draft and the course of the franchise was changed forever. One of the high points of Harvey’s career came when he defied his agent, Scott Boras, and blew past his 180-inning limit during the magical 2015 postseason run.

Of course, Harvey was never the same after 2015, but he doesn’t regret pitching in that postseason one bit. Ken Davidoff and Dan Martin recently put together an oral history of Harvey’s career for the New York Post. Harvey discussed his decision to power through his innings limit.

“When you’re an athlete and the decision is yours to make, at that age, nobody is not going to take the ball and fight for their teammates,” Harvey explained.

The decision came with a price on Harvey’s career. After battling in the NLCS and hurling eight scoreless innings before crumbling in the ninth inning in Game 5 of the World Series, Harvey’s 2016 season was a disaster. Thoracic outlet syndrome ended his troublesome 2016 season early, and from then on, the fall was drastic.

“Would I take back getting to the World Series with those guys and the city of New York? There’s not a chance,” Harvey said. “I believe things happen the way they are supposed to. I got hurt and maybe I would have anyway. Getting to the World Series was worth it.”

His heroics in the 2015 postseason were for naught, but even if it cost him his career, Harvey wouldn’t have had it any other way.