For the NBA teams who are done in 2020, regional summer leagues and voluntary OTAs are among the competitive options on the table.

With the NBA’s return-to-play format inviting more than two-thirds of the league to finish the 2019-20 season in Orlando, the eight teams left out of the season’s resumption, including the New York Knicks, are looking for some competition.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, among the rumored proposals are voluntary OTAs alongside the teams training in Orlando and summer league-esque training camps within regional bubbles.

Without an invite, the eight teams representing the league’s bottom tier will be without regulated team activities for nine months, which is the basis of the proposal.

“Nine months is too long without organized basketball,” Hawks owner Tony Ressler told ESPN. In addition to the Hawks, the Pistons, Warriors, Bulls, Cavaliers, Timberwolves, Knicks, and Hornets are looking for some competition.

Teams like the Knicks, who will likely sign a new coach this offseason, will face the largest hurdles if a modified training schedule isn’t laid out. Ranging from former coach Mike Woodson, to experienced coach Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks are in the market for a franchise-altering coach. But without a proper offseason of competitive practices and scrimmages, a new coaching staff could have a difficult time adjusting to their new environment.

There remains a ton of logistics to sort out for this proposal and the league office may decide to focus on the league’s resumption before helping these teams, but the asking price not only seems achievable but warranted.