Bob Ojeda throws a gem to shut down the 2001 Mariners and secure another championship for the 1986 New York Mets.

It’s all over folks. MLB’s second rendition of the “Dream Bracket,” which pits 64 of the most historic teams in history against one another in a simulated bracket, crowned the 1986 New York Mets champions.

The ‘86 Mets were pushed to seven games against the ‘01 Seattle Mariners, but edged out the 116-win team to win the simulated bracket simulated via the video game “Out of the Park Baseball 21.” Bob Ojeda hurled eight shutout innings, which gave way for Jesse Orosco to sit down the final three batters and secure the illustrious simulated championship.

Starting in the Round of 64, the Mets made quick work of the 2018 Colorado Rockies before a six-game series against the 1998 San Diego Padres elevated the virtual Mets to the Sweet 16. A hard-fought, seven-game series against the 1994 Montreal Expos kept the Mets’ title hopes alive, which was followed by a six-game series against the 1995 Atlanta Braves.

While the Mariners triumphed over the 2004 Red Sox in seven on one side of the bracket, the Mets shut down the 1975 Cincinnati Reds in five games to set up the all-time dream championship showdown.

New York dropped Game 1, but rebounded nicely with a 2-1 extra innings thriller to tie the series up. After 11 scoreless innings, Kevin Mitchell cranked a walk-off home run off of Ryan Franklin to regain home-field advantage.

A nine-run, 17-hit shutout by the Mets in Game 3 pushed the Mariners back on their heels, and another road victory in Game 4 brought Seattle to the verge of defeat down 3-1. A statement victory in Game 5 brought hope back to the Emerald City and a gem by Jamie Moyer at Shea Stadium forced a Game 7 for all the marbles.

The rest is (virtual) history, as Mookie Wilson’s two-RBI night accompanying Ojeda’s aforementioned pitching exhibition wrapped up the dream bracket and placed the 1986 Mets at the top of the totem pole.