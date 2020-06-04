A number of talent evaluators recently spoke on 20-year-old New York Mets prospect and 2019 first-round draft pick Brett Baty.

When the New York Mets selected Brett Baty with the No. 12 pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, excitement swirled around the promising power-hitter.

A year later, that excitement has become amplified and Baty is starting to be regarded as the Mets’ third baseman of the future. Talent evaluators have spoken, and ultimately believe the 20-year-old is on the rise, especially when it comes to his physique.

“He has lost 15 pounds and he looks better and moves better and that stuff impresses me,” one Mets evaluator said, per Mike Puma of the New York Post. “Good-looking bat, very good swing and he’s another guy, you have to let him go play. He is going to catch up, he’s got good skills, great presence”.

Jared Banner, the Mets executive director of player development, additionally said that Baty “has impressive strike-zone discipline…impressive raw power.”

He also noted that Baty has great character, something that could help him both on and off the field.

“He’s a high-quality kid with impressive work ethic and competitiveness,” Banner said. “He sets a great example for his teammates”.

Per Puma, Baty would “ideally arrive” in the major leagues in either 2023 or 2024, which is around the time Robinson Cano’s contract will expire.

This would likely result in Jeff McNeil moving to second base or the outfield and two of Andres Gimenez, Ronny Mauricio, and Amed Rosario potentially playing at second and shortstop. The third base spot would thus be open for Baty.

Baty played 52 games for Rookie-level Kingsport last year, where he slashed .234/.368/.452 with seven home runs and 33 RBIs.