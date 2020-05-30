Tim Tebow’s tenure with the New York Mets has been viewed as a publicity stunt and one former minor leaguer is speaking out.

Earlier this week, the New York Mets, along with a handful of MLB teams, released a wave of minor leaguers in response to the coronavirus pandemic. One of the players released, Andrew Church, is now speaking out against his former organization.

The righty pitcher was drafted in 2013 and spent seven years with the Mets, reaching as high as Triple-A during his tenure with the organization. Church took to Instagram to light up the Mets for how he was utilized and for the signing of Tim Tebow.

Church, 25, details his willingness to pitch wherever and whenever he was needed. He claims that the Mets used him as an injury fill-in throughout the minor leagues, jeopardizing his own health in the process.

But of course, Church wasn’t stopping there. Although he didn’t refer to Tebow directly, it’s abundantly clear that he was not happy with the signing of the former NFL quarterback.

“Then the next year, they made a mockery of our team by putting a celebrity on it to sell more tickets,” Church wrote. “I saw players lose their jobs because of it. We weren’t playing to win, we were playing to make everyone else money. Not the players. We never saw a cut. Well, allegedly that one player did.”

This is an unfortunate situation all the way around. The Mets were criticized for signing Tebow as a sideshow to sell tickets. Clearly, one former employee feels like he and his fellow minor leaguers were taken advantage of by the organization.