Peyton Manning and Tom Brady were heated rivals on the gridiron, but they’re proving to be pretty competitive on the greens too.

Football fans thought they were done seeing Tom Brady and Peyton Manning battle it out. “The Match: Champions For Charity” will give football fans another opportunity to see these two compete even if it is on the golf course and not the gridiron.

The trash talk was underway before The Match even started. Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson were jumping into the trash-talking fray as well.

Exhibition or not, we’re pretty excited for #CapitalOnesTheMatch Gotta love the trash talk. 📺 via @PGATOUR pic.twitter.com/mbEMM6G1vz — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) May 24, 2020

Just prior to the match, Manning sent a shot at Brady. When asked who he would have enlisted as his caddy, Manning mentioned his brother Eli, Nick Foles, and Bill Belichick. Eli and Foles were the two quarterbacks who beat Brady in Super Bowls. Belichick, of course, was Brady’s coach throughout his tenure with the New England Patriots.

Brady retorted with a weak comeback about Manning being a “dome QB.”

For all the pre-match trash talk, the first hole didn’t start off so hot. Brady and Manning hit rough-looking tee shots. The stars, they’re just like us!

Later on, the golfers started to go at each other. On the third hole, Woods and Mickelson were playing for the deepest drive with $1.5 million for charity on the line.

Confidently, Mickelson stepped up to the tee box and began bragging about his calves. Woods was not impressed.

Phil Mickelson is bragging about his calves now 😂😂😂 📺 via @BleacherReport pic.twitter.com/HxMYDr4j4m — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) May 24, 2020

Mickelson’s tee shot went way left and Woods easily cleared it with his drive. Through three holes, Tiger and Peyton were leading in trash talk, but Mickelson and Brady are keeping things close on the scoresheet. Woods and Manning took a one-hole lead after stealing hole three.