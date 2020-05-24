HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: NFL player Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers plays his shot from the fourth tee during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida.
(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)

Tom Brady is struggling in “The Match: Champions For Charity” and PGA Tour golfer Brooks Koepka is trying to motivate TB12.

Tom Brady is not nearly as good on the golf course as he is on the football field. For once in his life, Brady looks human. Through five holes in “The Match: Champions For Charity,” Brady has failed to record a par.

PGA Tour golfer and two-time US Open champion Brooks Koepka is now pledging to donate $100,000 to charity if Brady can make a par on the front nine.

Judging by Brady’s first few holes, Koepka’s $100,000 seems pretty safe. The Tampa Bay Buccaneer looks like your average, everyday hacker out there right now. Right before he tried to chip it onto the green on the fourth hole, Brady said, “Heads up, boys!”

The guys on the green didn’t need to watch out for Brady’s ball.

Later on hole three, Brady sliced a ball halfway across the golf course. Tiger Woods was quick with some trash talk to get in Brady’s head.

Brady still has a few holes left to make Koepka put his money where his mouth is, but he’s struggling to find fairways and greens right now. Through five holes, Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods are up two on Brady and Phil Mickelson.

On the seventh hole, Brady was still searching for his first par of the day, but he decided to go big by holing a eagle on his approach shot. The beautiful stroke went past the flag before spinning back into the hole. It’s time for Koepka to pay up.

Even after this ridiculous shot, Koepka is upping the ante on the final two holes of the front nine. Another $100,000 is on the line.

 

