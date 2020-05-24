Tom Brady is struggling in “The Match: Champions For Charity” and PGA Tour golfer Brooks Koepka is trying to motivate TB12.

Tom Brady is not nearly as good on the golf course as he is on the football field. For once in his life, Brady looks human. Through five holes in “The Match: Champions For Charity,” Brady has failed to record a par.

PGA Tour golfer and two-time US Open champion Brooks Koepka is now pledging to donate $100,000 to charity if Brady can make a par on the front nine.

I’ll donate 100k through the @bkcharityfund if @TomBrady makes a par on the front 9 #TheMatch #TNT — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) May 24, 2020

Judging by Brady’s first few holes, Koepka’s $100,000 seems pretty safe. The Tampa Bay Buccaneer looks like your average, everyday hacker out there right now. Right before he tried to chip it onto the green on the fourth hole, Brady said, “Heads up, boys!”

The guys on the green didn’t need to watch out for Brady’s ball.

Tom Brady is having a ROUGH day on the course. Can’t say we mind watching him struggle 🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️ 📺 via @mshamburger1 pic.twitter.com/9fN11hMGnt — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) May 24, 2020

Later on hole three, Brady sliced a ball halfway across the golf course. Tiger Woods was quick with some trash talk to get in Brady’s head.

Tom Brady is getting roasted out there. “That’ll be on the fairway… …on seven.” 📺 via @BleacherReport pic.twitter.com/sV2TmEhACO — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) May 24, 2020

Brady still has a few holes left to make Koepka put his money where his mouth is, but he’s struggling to find fairways and greens right now. Through five holes, Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods are up two on Brady and Phil Mickelson.

On the seventh hole, Brady was still searching for his first par of the day, but he decided to go big by holing a eagle on his approach shot. The beautiful stroke went past the flag before spinning back into the hole. It’s time for Koepka to pay up.

The entire world is making fun of him for his golf game and @TomBrady pulls out this shot for birdie. Unreal. He also cashes that $100k charity pledge from @BKoepka 📺 via @bubbaprogpic.twitter.com/U29BYQRmga — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) May 24, 2020

Even after this ridiculous shot, Koepka is upping the ante on the final two holes of the front nine. Another $100,000 is on the line.

That’s why you’re the 🐐 @TomBrady Another 100k if you par one of the next 2. — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) May 24, 2020