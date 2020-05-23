Patrick Ewing recently tested positive for COVID-19. New York Knicks fans everywhere are pulling for a full recovery.

On Friday night, the basketball world took a moment to send positive thoughts to Patrick Ewing. The Hall of Famer, who made his name dominating the paint for Georgetown and the New York Knicks, announced that he was undergoing hospitalization for COVID-19.

Ewing returned to his roots and is now the head coach at his alma mater. Georgetown Athletics released a statement regarding Ewing’s positive diagnosis.

“I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly,” Ewing said. “I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Now more than ever, I want to thank the healthcare workers and everyone on the front lines. I’ll be fine and we will all get through this.”

Ewing was in the news recently due to ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary about the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls. The Knicks and Ewing, long-time nemeses of Michael Jordan‘s Bulls, were heavily featured in the 10-part series.

Although the Knicks and Ewing were never able to beat Jordan, they earned the respect of their rivals during their hard-fought battles. In fact, one of the few people who have come out of the woodwork to criticize Ewing was a former teammate—Charles Oakley.

Following an MSG ejection and a subsequent legal battle, Oakley has had it out for the Knicks and owner James Dolan. Ewing was caught in the middle of that dispute and Oakley used it as an opportunity to criticize the Hall of Famer. Of course, Ewing took the high road following Oak’s comments.

However, with Ewing’s recent coronavirus diagnosis, Oakley appears willing to mend some fences. He sent his former teammate well wishes on Twitter, promising that there would be, “More fights ahead.”

I went to war with you for ten years. I won’t leave you on the battlefield now. Get well Patrick. More fights ahead. @CoachEwing33 #BrothersFight #PatrickEwing #GetWellBrother pic.twitter.com/1ZkR03bccc — Charles Oakley (@CharlesOakley34) May 23, 2020

Hopefully, something good can come out of this scary situation. Perhaps Oakley and Ewing can rekindle their relationship.

Get well soon, Patrick.