MLB’s “Dream Bracket” is set to pit some of the greatest teams ever against one another. The 1969 and 1986 New York Mets join the field.

MLB is looking for the greatest team in its history, and they’ve enlisted “Out Of The Park Baseball” to help. The Dream Bracket is back, and this time it’s bigger and better. MLB has put together a 64-team bracket that includes two teams from each franchise, the 1994 Expos, and three Negro League teams. The New York Mets will be represented by the World Series-winning 1969 and 1986 teams.

The 1969 New York Mets were Amazin’. In the franchise’s eighth season, the Mets won their first World Series. Coming from out of nowhere, the Amazins shocked the world when they upset the Baltimore Orioles and stood atop the baseball world.

They have the chance to shock again. The ’69 Mets are the seventh seed in the NL Region 1 bracket. They’ll play the 10th seed 1997 Florida Marlins, another team that shocked the world. Which underdog will reign supreme? Will it be the Tom Seaver-led Mets or the Kevin Brown-led Florida Marlins.

The 1986 Mets are hailed as one of the greatest teams in MLB history. The bad guys ran over the NL in 1986, winning 108 games — no team had won more with a 162-game schedule at the time. Then comes the 1986 World Series, and the most infamous play in MLB history. Mookie Wilson‘s grounder through the legs of Bill Buckner cemented the 1986 Mets as one the greatest team to ever play the game.

The ’86 Mets are the top seed in the NL Region 2 bracket. As such, they have a much easier opponent than their 1969 counterparts. The ’86 Mets are set to face off against the 2018 Colorado Rockies. The Rockies won 91 games and got swept in the NLDS.

Can the Keith Hernandez-led 1986 Mets hold on to win their David vs. Goliath matchup against the Nolan Arenado-led Colorado Rockies?

The teams will play a seven-game series that will be simulated on “Out Of The Park Baseball 21.” The results for the 1969 Mets vs. 1997 Marlins will be available on May 21 at 4 p.m. ET. The 1986 Mets and 2018 Rockies results will be available on May 22, also at 4 p.m. All results are posted to MLB.com.