Players, fans, and media are all waiting for an NBA restart. A new report indicates that the league is still working towards that goal.

When will the NBA restart the 2019-20 season? Your guess is as good as mine. According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, one possible scenario would involve teams having “training camp 2.0” at their own practice facilities before moving to one or two central locations to play games.

Obviously, this is not a done deal and there are going to be significant barriers for the NBA to clear before the season can resume. For one, different states are following different protocols in terms of social distancing and statewide lockdowns.

Getting each state (and Canada) on the same page won’t be easy, but there is hope that it can be done. On Monday, New York Governor Cuomo encouraged New York teams to plan to reopen without fans.

Although an NBA restart is still a fraught proposition, we can be sure that the league and the majority of its players want to finish what they started. A star-studded conference call could be one reason for the widespread support for a restart from players.

National Basketball Players Association president and Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul organized the call with superstars like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Kawhi Leonard, among others. The group emerged from the meeting with the goal of restarting the season.

Everyone is waiting for more clarity on an NBA restart, but this is still a fluid situation.