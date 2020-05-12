Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is among a ground of NBA superstars united with a message for the league: Finish the season.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, a group of elite NBA superstars held a private conference call recently to discuss the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and current league hiatus. The group emerged from the meeting with the goal of resuming the season when it’s possible.

“Some of the NBA’s biggest superstars formed a united front to resume the 2019-20 season during a private conference call Monday, league sources told Yahoo Sports,” Haynes wrote.

The Brooklyn Nets were well represented on the conference call. Kevin Durant has yet to play this season due to the Achilles injury he suffered in the 2019 NBA Finals, but he’s still a bonafide superstar whose voice carries weight.

National Basketball Players Association president and Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul put together the group that consisted of:

Kevin Durant — Brooklyn Nets

LeBron James — Los Angeles Lakers

Giannis Antetokounmpo — Milwaukee Bucks

Kawhi Leonard — Los Angeles Clippers

Stephen Curry — Golden State Warriors

Damian Lillard — Portland Trail Blazers

Russell Westbrook — Houston Rockets

There are a lot of MVPs, and All-NBAs, and championships in that group. As Haynes notes, other players in the league are looking to this group for help in the decision-making process.

There is still very little clarity when it comes to resuming the season. Earlier on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that teams were starting to begin an unofficial and somewhat haphazard poll of players to see if they would like to resume the season.

There are so many unknowns in this ongoing saga. But, for now, the majority of players will likely start leaning towards resuming the season.