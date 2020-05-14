MLB’s proposal to start the 2020 season has some fans excited about the prospect of baseball, but there’s more to the story.

Alright, we all want baseball, but not like this. MLB’s latest proposal to restart the season has the Bleacher Creatures Yankees Podcast fired up. James Kelly and Allison Case convene to address the owners’ proposal to the players, including a potential 50-50 revenue split.

“MLB leaked their proposed plan to the media on purpose — definitely on purpose,” Kelly clarified. “So that everyone would get riled up and say, ‘Look we’re going to have baseball back, there’s a plan, and we’re gonna have it back for July 4 and baseball and America and hot dogs and that’s gonna be awesome!’

“But they knew it wasn’t a plan that was going to get approved. Everyone, as soon as they heard the players weren’t going to accept this plan, then turned on the players.”

Case and Kelly dive deep into the possible plans in 2020 although the recent developments don’t bode well for the players. Again, we all want baseball, but it has to make sense for the players.

Fortunately, the news isn’t all bad for New York Yankees fans. The Bleacher Creatures also talk about CC Sabathia‘s glow up off the field. The hefty lefty was over 300 pounds during his playing days, but he’s looking absolutely shredded in retirement. Quarantine life is treating CC well.

All that and more on the latest episode of the Bleacher Creatures Yankees Podcast presented by Elite Sports Radio. Listen and subscribe to wherever you get your podcasts.