CC Sabathia isn’t a professional athlete anymore but just a few months into retirement, the New York Yankees legend is shredded.

True New York Yankees fans have known for a long time that the (formerly) big guy, CC Sabathia, prefers pitching with some extra junk in the trunk. Most also knew that Sabathia could lose most of that weight whenever he felt like it.

But nobody knew he could look like this so soon after pitching at around 300 pounds…

The only proper response to this picture is a two-syllable “damn!” Sabathia looks absolutely fantastic. He might be more prepared for a heavyweight UFC title fight than a well-deserved retirement.

The only downside is that I now have to reconsider my diet and exercise plan. I mean, Sabathia was famous for being better as a big guy. Now all of a sudden he’s in way better shape than me? Something needs to be done about that.

In all seriousness though, this is great for Sabathia. We’re only a couple years removed from a near-death experience requiring heart surgery. It’s amazing to see that he’s made changes in his life to be healthier and that those changes have had such a drastic effect so quickly.

Every Yankees fan wants Sabathia healthy enough to be around the team for the long haul. The Yankees have such a rich history of star players returning to teach the younger guys about life in the majors and perfecting the craft. Sabathia revitalized his career thanks to Andy Pettitte‘s cutter.

All in all, this is the wholesome content we needed with the state of the game in such a dismal place. Congrats to CC for getting in shape and breaking Yankees Twitter.