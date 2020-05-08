The 2006 season left New York Mets fans heartbroken, but Cliff Floyd still believes that Willie Randolph deserves another shot at managing.

The 2006 New York Mets have been a popular topic this spring season and particularly on sports talk radio, namely WFAN.

It seems that Major League Baseball’s pause on the 2020 campaign has left the New York media market with the idea of digging deeper on one of the best Mets teams of all-time.

While the squad lost in dramatic fashion after losing in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series to the St. Louis Cardinals, the members from that team were beloved by the City That Never Sleeps.

Former fan-favorite Cliff Floyd was Wednesday’s “Mystery Guest” on “Moose and Maggie”, and the Mets slugger expressed his appreciation for Willie Randolph.

“I just felt like he should have got another opportunity to manage in this game because he did manage in New York,” Floyd explained.

While some Mets fans still point the finger at Randolph for the team’s disappointing finishes, Floyd doesn’t place the blame at his former manager’s feet.

2006 NLDS Game 1: LAD @ NYM: Cliff Floyd (1st of postseason, 1st of postseason career) off Derek Lowe (@CliffFloyd30) pic.twitter.com/RyeEv9y90M — Mets Home Run a Day (@MetsHRADay) April 27, 2020

“All these things we question about some managers that get ample opportunities to coach and manage again in our sport – I felt like Willie did a good enough job to get interviewed more and to be put in a position to manage again,” Floyd said.

Randolph’s first managerial role was with the Mets from 2005 until midway through the 2008 season. The former New York Yankees infielder hasn’t managed an MLB team since.

It’s unclear if there is any buzz around the league in regards to Randolph. The former skipper has been out of the game so long and who knows whether or not he even wants to come back. If he does, he has Floyd’s endorsement.