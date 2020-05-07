The NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell released a memo on Wednesday night in regards to the potential reopening of club facilities.

Could the NFL be taking major strides as far as having a more normal offseason ahead of the 2020 campaign?

On Wednesday, commissioner Roger Goodell issued a memo to all 32 organizations detailing how teams could reopen their respective facilities. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the memo discusses the required consent from local state governments along with the implementation of a “club infection response team” and additional safety measures.

The NFL tonight issued a memo laying out protocols to teams on how club facilities may reopen, including consent from local state government officials, establishment of a club infection response team, social distancing, temperature screening and other measures, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 6, 2020

Also according to Pelissero, Goodell states that “Clubs should take steps to have these protocols in place by Friday, May 15 in anticipation of being advised when club facilities will formally reopen.” No players would be allowed in the facilities during the initial reopening phase and teams wouldn’t allow more than half of their other employees to enter during a single day of operations.

Wrote Goodell: "Clubs should take steps to have these protocols in place by Friday, May 15 in anticipation of being advised when club facilities will formally reopen." No players allowed in first phase of reopening and no more than 50% of other employees (up to 75) on any one day https://t.co/pjaZWP1K95 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 6, 2020

Anyone in the facilities would need to cover their face (cloth or medically designed face covers/masks) and undergo screenings and temperature checks.

It’s the first step, but it’s a major step. The NFL along with its players association are currently undergoing discussions in regards to players entering the facilities.

Football fans of all ages are desperately hoping the coronavirus pandemic doesn’t affect the 2020 regular season. Only time will tell if the campaign will succumb to a delay or ultimate cancellation. Although, the chance that the latter possibility occurs is reportedly “extremely small.”

We’ll also find out sooner or later whether fans will be allowed at games. If this outbreak doesn’t experience a significant suppression by the fall months, there’s a chance players could compete in front of empty stands.