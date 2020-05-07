MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks to the media during a press conference prior to Super Bowl LIV at the Hilton Miami Downtown on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. The San Francisco 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the 54th playing of the Super Bowl, Sunday February 2nd.
(Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

The NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell released a memo on Wednesday night in regards to the potential reopening of club facilities.

Could the NFL be taking major strides as far as having a more normal offseason ahead of the 2020 campaign?

On Wednesday, commissioner Roger Goodell issued a memo to all 32 organizations detailing how teams could reopen their respective facilities. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the memo discusses the required consent from local state governments along with the implementation of a “club infection response team” and additional safety measures.

Also according to Pelissero, Goodell states that “Clubs should take steps to have these protocols in place by Friday, May 15 in anticipation of being advised when club facilities will formally reopen.” No players would be allowed in the facilities during the initial reopening phase and teams wouldn’t allow more than half of their other employees to enter during a single day of operations.

Anyone in the facilities would need to cover their face (cloth or medically designed face covers/masks) and undergo screenings and temperature checks.

It’s the first step, but it’s a major step. The NFL along with its players association are currently undergoing discussions in regards to players entering the facilities.

Football fans of all ages are desperately hoping the coronavirus pandemic doesn’t affect the 2020 regular season. Only time will tell if the campaign will succumb to a delay or ultimate cancellation. Although, the chance that the latter possibility occurs is reportedly “extremely small.”

We’ll also find out sooner or later whether fans will be allowed at games. If this outbreak doesn’t experience a significant suppression by the fall months, there’s a chance players could compete in front of empty stands.

