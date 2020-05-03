The NFL is confident that the 2020 season will be unaffected by coronavirus. The chances the league cancels the season are “extremely small.”

Here’s some good news for sports fans: The 2020 NFL season is going to take place one way or another. As the other three professional sports leagues try to figure out how to start playing once again, the NFL is confident that its own season will take place.

“Per sources with direct knowledge of both the NFL’s deliberations and the current and expected medical and scientific developments in the coming weeks and months, there is an ‘extremely small’ chance that there will be no NFL season in 2020,” wrote Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Florio notes that the “extremely small” chance would only happen if the current course of the virus changes dramatically. So long as country-wide testing ramps up by August, the NFL should have no problems.

Although this is great news for football fans, it’s still unclear how the league is going to approach offseason programs. Training camps generally begin in late July/early August. With an offseason thrown out of whack due to coronavirus, rookies, players changing teams, and new coaches are all going to be behind the eight-ball.

Despite all the questions that still need to be answered, having live sports back will be a blessing. Even if fans can’t attend the games in person, watching from home can still provide a necessary distraction for people.

The 2020 NFL Draft was a perfect example of that. For a weekend, fans had the NFL to fill the void. Hopefully, once September rolls around, we’ll have actual NFL games to look forward to every weekend.